Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 2,661 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 357,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 31,095 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 49,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.47.

NYSE:RF traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.40. 192,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,761,668. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,147 shares of company stock worth $3,245,534. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

