Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases 180 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 600.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $5.98 on Thursday, hitting $262.36. 3,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,700. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.60. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.41 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

