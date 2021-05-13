Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 54,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 886.2% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.14. The stock had a trading volume of 630,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,998,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

