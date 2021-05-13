LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Robert M. Hanser Sells 1,386 Shares

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,697. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.