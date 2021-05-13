LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Robert M. Hanser Sells 1,386 Shares

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ LKQ traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,697. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.
About LKQ
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
