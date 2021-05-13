LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Trading Up 5.1%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s share price was up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.08 and last traded at $47.83. Approximately 8,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 756,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RAMP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in LiveRamp by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.