Linde (NYSE:LIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LIN. Cowen began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $293.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.92. The company has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 1 year low of $172.76 and a 1 year high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

