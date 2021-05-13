Lincoln Educational Services Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Colliers Securities lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

LINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $195.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.