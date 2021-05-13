Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 747,641 shares.The stock last traded at $58.32 and had previously closed at $58.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

