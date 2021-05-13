Lightspeed POS (LSPD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Cormark upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.