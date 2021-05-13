Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.150-6.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $291 million-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.62 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $5.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,042. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -131.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

