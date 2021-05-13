Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balfour Beatty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 353.33 ($4.62).

Balfour Beatty stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 309.60 ($4.04). 647,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 309.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 278.48. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.36. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27).

In related news, insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total value of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

