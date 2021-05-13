Liberum Capital Raises Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Price Target to GBX 600

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of HOTC opened at GBX 386 ($5.04) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 398.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 389.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05. The company has a market capitalization of £485.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.28. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 52-week low of GBX 265 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25).

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.