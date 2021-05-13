Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

LBRT stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,500 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,894,162 shares in the company, valued at $50,001,040.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $103,993.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,985,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,065,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,554,453 shares of company stock valued at $98,231,762 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

