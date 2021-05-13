LHT Price Hits $0.0043 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $216,054.27 and approximately $24.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008272 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015650 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000136 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

