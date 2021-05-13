Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $73.85, but opened at $68.95. Lemonade shares last traded at $63.83, with a volume of 97,931 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,514,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,133,000 after acquiring an additional 125,513 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average of $104.71.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

