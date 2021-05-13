LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €118.00 by Baader Bank

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €118.00 ($138.82) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €166.30 ($195.65) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €136.78 ($160.91).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €114.35 ($134.53) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €115.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €117.98. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

