LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Reaches $0.13

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $69.74 million and approximately $243,382.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00081435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.39 or 0.00570763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.67 or 0.00230201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $535.71 or 0.01114318 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $559.85 or 0.01164539 BTC.

LBRY Credits Coin Profile

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.