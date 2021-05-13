Laurentian Boosts Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$17.60

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price increased by analysts at Laurentian from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s previous close.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.31.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.12 and a 1-year high of C$16.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.11.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

