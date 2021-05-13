Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $873,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $377.40. 371,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,765. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $388.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $377.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.