Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,932 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 721,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $86,494,000 after purchasing an additional 164,357 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 73,939 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 77,366 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

ABT traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $117.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,749. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $755,098.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares in the company, valued at $6,278,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.