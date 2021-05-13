Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.30. 1,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,110. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

