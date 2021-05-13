Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Oracle by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 104,059 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,708,000 shares of company stock worth $639,074,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,738,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $225.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

