Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,002 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after purchasing an additional 191,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after purchasing an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after buying an additional 211,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $153.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,978. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.34 and a 200-day moving average of $142.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

