Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.79 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $30.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

LPI stock opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,715,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18,683.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

