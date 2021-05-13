LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

LXS has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.20 ($79.06).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LXS stock opened at €61.62 ($72.49) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €62.79 and its 200-day moving average is €60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.