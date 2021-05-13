LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €67.13 ($78.98).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €61.62 ($72.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.40. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

