Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $182.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.87.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $171.44 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $101.14 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.45.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

