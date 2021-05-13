Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Lamb Weston posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,700%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of LW traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average of $77.01. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

