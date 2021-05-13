Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Lamb Weston posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4,700%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of LW traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,724. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average of $77.01. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

