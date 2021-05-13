Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253,310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.07% of Lamar Advertising worth $291,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

LAMR traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,713. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.30. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $56.13 and a 12-month high of $107.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

