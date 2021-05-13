Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

LSF traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.16. 61,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,292.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $134,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Mccormick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $186,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,409.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,114 shares of company stock valued at $611,728.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 66.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Laird Superfood in the first quarter valued at $296,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Laird Superfood by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Laird Superfood in the first quarter valued at $542,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

