Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Raymond James

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,223 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $50,591.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,485.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,769 shares of company stock worth $963,927 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

