L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) PT Raised to $250.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.21.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $211.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.70. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $221.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,912,000 after purchasing an additional 257,454 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

