L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,238 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

NYSE:LHX opened at $211.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $221.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

