L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Trimmed by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX opened at $211.06 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $221.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

