L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised L Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on L Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

LB traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $66.20. The company had a trading volume of 29,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,007. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06. L Brands has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $71.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,393,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,689.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,730 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

