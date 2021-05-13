Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KURA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,621 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 75,088 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

