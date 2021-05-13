Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Upgraded to Outperform by Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KTOS. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.69. 33,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,935. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 608.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,342.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,257. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,516,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,024,000 after purchasing an additional 216,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 613,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,966,000 after purchasing an additional 137,036 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,529,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.