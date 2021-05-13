Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Position Lowered by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,760,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after purchasing an additional 613,944 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,331,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after purchasing an additional 567,701 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $13,804,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 498,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 608.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 2,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $46,342.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,232 shares of company stock worth $1,951,257. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

