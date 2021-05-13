Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,849. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

