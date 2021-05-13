Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 28,502 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock remained flat at $$20.29 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,152. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12.

