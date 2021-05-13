Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,345 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.73.

ALNY opened at $133.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.24. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.62) EPS. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

