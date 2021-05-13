Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 900 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 827,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 537,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKR opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.62.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

