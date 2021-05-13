Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 6,190 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NYSE:ABC opened at $120.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.88. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

