Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 470 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nestlé by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nestlé by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nestlé by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSRGY opened at $119.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $343.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $104.00 and a 52 week high of $122.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $3.0658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

