Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 77,972 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 42,191 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,429,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,660,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 45,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.85. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $54.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.