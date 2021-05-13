Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,330 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42,008 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $5,575,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -107.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

