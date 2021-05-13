Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,040 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $547,338,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,437,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $156.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.