Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases Shares of 30,000 Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.06% of Overstock.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In related news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $261,294.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,426 shares of company stock worth $2,615,449. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 329.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

