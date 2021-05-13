Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,925 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.09% of Verra Mobility worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,815 shares in the company, valued at $7,248,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,750 shares of company stock worth $377,350. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRRM opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 127.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.36.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRRM. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

