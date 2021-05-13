Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $406.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

